Slovakia expels Russian diplomat -foreign ministry
Slovakia expels Russian diplomat -foreign ministry

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
Slovakia has expelled a diplomat based in Russia's embassy and summoned its ambassador over the matter, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said on its website on Thursday.

"The reason is his activities, which were in direct violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which were thoroughly documented by the competent authorities of the Slovak Republic," the ministry said regarding the expulsion.

The Russian diplomat has 48 hours to leave the country, it said.

The ministry further said it had summoned the Russian ambassador and urged the embassy to conduct its activities in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

It gave no further details.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich)

