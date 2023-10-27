Slovakia's Fico calls for guarantees on EU aid to Ukriane

:New Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has told other European Union leaders that 50 billion euros in EU aid to Ukraine should include guarantees that the funds would not be misappropriated, his office said on Friday.

"Ukraine is among the most corrupt countries in the world and we are conditioning what is excessive financial support on guarantees that European money (including Slovak) will not be embezzled," Fico said in a statement.

Leftist leader Fico was appointed prime minister on Wednesday for the fourth time after pledging in his election

campaign for a Sept. 30 election to end military support for Ukraine and criticising sanctions on Russia.

His call on conditions on EU aid to Ukraine came in a Thursday debate at a two-day summit of EU leaders, where Fico joined Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in criticising aid to Ukraine.

Fico said part of any EU support to Ukraine should go to renewing Slovakia's infrastructure along its eastern border with Ukraine as well as support for Slovak companies in the restoration of Ukraine.

Fico said he was ready to support increasing Slovakia's contribution to the EU's budget by 400 million euros over the next four years, even though the country's finances were "devastated".

He said Slovakia would not back cuts for EU farm funds and an increased EU budget should increase competitiveness and fight illegal migration.

Some leaders said on Friday there was broad support for the plan to support Ukraine over the next four years, but it would take until December for the 27-nation bloc to agree on details.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich, Robert Birsel)