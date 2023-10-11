Slovakia's Fico strikes deal on coalition after election win

:Slovakia's election winner, the leftist SMER-SSD party of former prime minister Robert Fico, reached a deal on Wednesday with the centre-left HLAS (Voice) and nationalist SNS parties to form a coalition, seeking to have a new government in place this month.

Fico, who has pledged to halt military aid to Ukraine and criticised sanctions on Russia, would lead the planned government.

HLAS, which split from SMER in 2020, took third place in the Sept. 30 election and was set up as the kingmaker in any government formation. It had rejected talks with a liberal party on Tuesday, opening the way for a deal with SMER.

HLAS, which analysts see as more moderate than SMER-SSD, has sought to guarantee Slovakia's foreign policy direction as a member of both the European Union and NATO.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet in Prague;Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)