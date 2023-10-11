Logo
Slovakia's Fico strikes deal on coalition after election win
FILE PHOTO: Robert Fico, whose SMER-SSD party won the country's early parliamentary elections, looks on, on the day he meets with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova to receive a political mandate to start negotiations to form a new government, in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
:Slovakia's election winner, the leftist SMER-SSD party of former prime minister Robert Fico, reached a deal on Wednesday with the centre-left HLAS (Voice) and nationalist SNS parties to form a coalition, seeking to have a new government in place this month.

Fico, who has pledged to halt military aid to Ukraine and criticised sanctions on Russia, would lead the planned government.

HLAS, which split from SMER in 2020, took third place in the Sept. 30 election and was set up as the kingmaker in any government formation. It had rejected talks with a liberal party on Tuesday, opening the way for a deal with SMER.

HLAS, which analysts see as more moderate than SMER-SSD, has sought to guarantee Slovakia's foreign policy direction as a member of both the European Union and NATO.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet in Prague;Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

