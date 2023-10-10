Slovakia's HLAS party prefers forming government with ex-PM Fico
Slovakia's leftist HLAS party, which holds the key to forming a new parliamentary majority following an election on Sept. 30, will continue talks solely with election winner SMER-SSD party of ex-prime minister Robert Fico and the far-right SNS, its leader Peter Pellegrini said on Tuesday.
The announcement brings closer the formation of a government led by Fico, who has pledged to halt military support for neighbouring Ukraine and criticised western sanctions against Russia.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague)
