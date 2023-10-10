Logo
Slovakia's HLAS party prefers forming government with ex-PM Fico
HLAS party leader Peter Pellegrini walks, during the country's early parliamentary election, in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Eva Korinkova/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
Slovakia's leftist HLAS party, which holds the key to forming a new parliamentary majority following an election on Sept. 30, will continue talks solely with election winner SMER-SSD party of ex-prime minister Robert Fico and the far-right SNS, its leader Peter Pellegrini said on Tuesday.

The announcement brings closer the formation of a government led by Fico, who has pledged to halt military support for neighbouring Ukraine and criticised western sanctions against Russia.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague)

