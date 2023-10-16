Logo
Slovakia's SMER party to sign agreement on forming new government on Monday
FILE PHOTO: SMER-SSD party leader Robert Fico arrives to the party's headquarters, after the country's early parliamentary elections, in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Eva Kornikova/File Photo

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
Slovakia's former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his SMER-SSD party will sign a coalition agreement to form a new government with the centre-left HLAS and nationalist SNS parties on Monday, SMER said.

Fico, a three-time prime minister, won an election on Sept. 30 with pledges to halt military aid to Ukraine and criticism of sanctions on Russia.

He struck a deal with the coalition parties last week and is expected to lead a new government. The coalition agreement was set to be signed at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT).

The parties are seeking to have an administration in place ahead of a European Union summit on Oct. 26-27 where Ukraine will be high on the agenda.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)

