Small quake rattles Taiwan, no immediate damage reports
Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
TAIPEI :A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Saturday, the island's weather bureau said, briefly shaking buildings in the capital Taipei but with no immediate reports of damage.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the sea off Hualien county with a depth of 7.2 km (4.5 miles), the weather bureau said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung; Editing by William Mallard)

