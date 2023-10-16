Soccer-China names Song Kai as new chairman of CFA

BEIJING : Song Kai was named as the new chairman of the Chinese Football Association (CFA)，China's state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, amid a spike in anti-corruption investigations into the soccer body.

Song works as the director of Liaoning province's Sports Bureau, according to state media Global Times.

Sun Wen, Yuan Yongqing, Yang Xu and Xu Jiren were named CFA vice presidents, Xinhua reported.

The CFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

China's top prosecutor said last week it had ordered the arrest of former CFA vice chairman Du Zhaocai, who was suspected of accepting bribes, state media previously reported.

In September, authorities said they had charged the ex-head of the CFA Chen Xuyuan with utilising his position and authority to "seek benefits for others" and "illegally accept other people's property and possessions".

Over a dozen officials working in the football sector have been placed under investigation since November last year, state media reported last week.

