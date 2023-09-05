Soccer-Rolfo to miss Barcelona and Sweden games after knee surgery

Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo, who scored three goals to help Sweden to a third place finish at the Women's World Cup, will miss the start of the new season while she recovers from knee surgery.

The 29-year-old will also miss Sweden's Nations League games against Spain and Italy later this month, she said in an Instagram post.

Barcelona, who won a Liga F and Champions League double last season, said Rolfo will undergo keyhole surgery on Friday to repair injured meniscus in her right knee.

"A medical update will be provided once the procedure has been performed," the club said.

Barcelona kick off the Liga F season at home against Valencia on Sunday.

"I would have loved to have started the new season with (Barcelona) and also play in the Nations League, but I promise I will be sat in the stands/on the sofa screaming as loud as I can supporting my two teams until I can get back there on the pitch," Rolfo wrote on Instagram.

Sweden will play world champions Spain on Sept. 22 and Italy four days later.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Christian Radnedge)