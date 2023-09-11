Logo
Soccer-Spain's soccer chief Luis Rubiales announces resignation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receive the World Cup champions - Moncloa Palace, Madrid, Spain - August 22, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicicted kiss to a player on the women's World Cup team last month, said on Sunday he will resign from his position as president.

Rubiales announced his resignation in a statement.

A Spanish prosecutor filed a complaint with the High Court against Rubiales last week for sexual assault and coercion over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Frances Kerry)

