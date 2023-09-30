Social media inspires Japanese women to dash into rickshaw pulling

Ms Akimoto is one of a handful of women who have chosen to pull rickshaws in Tokyo, attracted to the male-dominated profession through social media, which in turn has given some of these female pullers a strong local and international following.

"I don't deny it was extremely hard at the beginning," she said, as the rickshaw can weigh up to 250kg. "I'm not athletic and the cart felt so heavy."

Now, she says she loves her job and wants to work as long as she is physically able. A tag hanging on a cord around her neck reads: "I don't want to give up."