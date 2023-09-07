Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

SoftBank backs new autonomous trucking startup from founders of defunct Argo AI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

SoftBank backs new autonomous trucking startup from founders of defunct Argo AI

SoftBank backs new autonomous trucking startup from founders of defunct Argo AI
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
SoftBank backs new autonomous trucking startup from founders of defunct Argo AI
A driverless car operated by Argo AI drives in Austin, Texas, U.S. May 12, 2022 in this handout picture taken May 12, 2022. Argo AI/Handout via REUTERS/File photo
Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Founders behind defunct self-driving startup backed by Ford and Volkswagen launched a new autonomous trucking firm, Stack AV, on Thursday with investment from Japan's SoftBank Group.

SoftBank declined to disclose its investment, but a Bloomberg News report said it will provide more than US$1 billion, citing an economic development official in Pittsburgh where the startup will be based.

The city was also home to defunct Argo AI, which was founded in 2016 by Bryan Salesky, Peter Rander and Brett Browning. It was shuttered last year over concerns by Ford executives that profitable, fully autonomous vehicles were still some ways into the future.

Stack AV, which has total of 150 employees, marks another opportunity for the Argo AI founders to work on self-driving technology, which remains far away from mass deployment despite billions of dollars in investment.

"With our proprietary technology and expertise as well as the commitment from our long-term partner in SoftBank, we are confident we will revolutionize the trucking and freight industries," said Salesky, CEO of Stack AV.

Salesky got his start developing automated vehicles for a Defense Department sponsored competition 16 years ago and has served as director of self-driving cars development at Google.

Rander, who has led teams that worked on Uber's self-driving prototypes, will be the president of the startup, while Browning will be the chief technology officer.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.