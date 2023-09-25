Logo
SoftBank Corp to raise US$800 million via bond-type class shares - filing
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
:SoftBank Corp plans to raise 120 billion yen (US$808.79 million) via Japan's first public offering of bond-type class shares, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The Japanese telecommunications arm of tech investment giant SoftBank Group first announced the issuance in May, saying the shares would be listed before the close of the 2023 financial year, which ends on March 31, 2024.

The shares will not have voting rights nor can they be converted into common shares, so the issuance would not affect current shareholders, SoftBank said in a statement in May.

The proceeds will be used for growth investments in telecommunications, IT technologies and "next-generation social infrastructure", it said.

(US$1 = 148.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and Anton Bridge and Mariko Katsumura in Tokyo; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

