SoftBank Group invests US$65 million in British insurance firm - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
TOKYO : SoftBank Group has invested US$65 million in British company Tractable, an insurance technology company that uses AI to assess insurance claims in photos, the Nikkei Business Daily reported on Tuesday.

In June CEO Masayoshi Son said he planned to shift to "offence mode" as artificial intelligence caught the attention of global investors. The group had previously slashed the volume of new investments in 2022 as it sought to recover from heavy losses on its Vision Fund investing arm.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge, Editing by Louise Heavens)

