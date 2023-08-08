Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

SoftBank Group logs loss but Vision Fund unit returns to profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

SoftBank Group logs loss but Vision Fund unit returns to profit

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published August 8, 2023
Updated August 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's SoftBank Group reported a surprise loss but saw its Vision Fund unit return to the black for the first time in six quarters, helped by an increased valuation for Arm, the chip designer slated for an initial public offering later this year.

The Vision Fund unit booked an investment gain of about 160 billion yen (US$1.1 billion) for the April-June. Without the fillip from Arm, the picture was less rosy with the company's Vision Funds reporting a combined loss of 13 billion yen.

Overall, SoftBank reported a third consecutive quarterly loss, hit by declines in valuations for major investments such Alibaba Group, Deutsche Telekom, and T-Mobile U.S..

Its net loss came to 477.6 billion yen (US$3.3 billion), smaller than its loss of 3.16 trillion yen for the same period a year earlier but a stark contrast to market expectations for a 75 billion yen net profit.

(US$1 = 142.9500 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge and Sam Nussey; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.