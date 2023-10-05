Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

SoftBank likely to sell shares worth up to US$105 million in PB Fintech - report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

SoftBank likely to sell shares worth up to US$105 million in PB Fintech - report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : SoftBank Group is likely to sell shares worth up to US$105 million in India's PB Fintech via block deals, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The indicative price for the block deals is likely in the range of 752 Indian rupees to 767 rupees per share, CNBC-TV18 said.

Shares of PB Fintech, parent of online insurance aggregation platform PolicyBazaar, closed at 767 rupees on Thursday.

SoftBank may sell a 2.54per cent stake in PB Fintech at a discount of up to 2per cent, CNBC-TV18 reported.

PB Fintech and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

As of June 2023, SoftBank holds a 4.39per cent stake in the company through its venture capital fund, according to exchange data.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.