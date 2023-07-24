Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

SoftBank partners with Symbotic for AI-powered warehousing joint venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

SoftBank partners with Symbotic for AI-powered warehousing joint venture

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published July 24, 2023
Updated July 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:SoftBank Group is partnering with Symbotic for a warehousing venture that will be majority owned by the Japanese investor and will buy US$7.5 billion of the U.S. firm's artificial intelligence-powered systems, the companies said.

Shares of Symbotic up 7per cent in premarket trading.

The companies are investing a combined US$100 million in the venture, which will be called GreenBox Systems, they said on Monday.

SoftBank Group will have a 65per cent stake in GreenBox, with Symbotic owning the rest.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.