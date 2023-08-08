SoftBank reports mixed quarter, says 'timidly' restarting investment

TOKYO :Japan's SoftBank Group posted a surprise loss but said it was dipping its toes back into new investments after its Vision Fund unit returned to the black for the first time in six quarters.

The Vision Fund unit booked an investment gain of about 160 billion yen (US$1.1 billion) for the April-June period, helped by an increased valuation for Arm, the chip designer slated for an initial public offering later this year.

Without the fillip from Arm, the picture was less rosy with the company's Vision Funds reporting a combined loss of 13 billion yen.

The investment giant has been in "defence mode" for the past two years as tech valuations crashed due to sharply higher interest rates and jitters that hit the global banking sector. But in June, founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said he was planning to shift to "offence" mode amid excitement over advances in artificial intelligence.

That shift was borne out in the first-quarter results, with Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto telling reporters on Tuesday that the company was "timidly" embarking on selective new investments with a focus on AI.

The Vision Fund unit made investments totalling US$1.56 billion in the quarter. It also divested around US$890 million worth of holdings including full exits of three portfolio companies and partial exits of several public portfolio firms.

Overall, however, SoftBank reported a third consecutive quarterly loss, hit by declines in valuations for major investments such Alibaba Group, Deutsche Telekom, and T-Mobile U.S..

Its net loss came to 477.6 billion yen (US$3.3 billion), a fraction of its loss of 3.16 trillion yen for the same period a year earlier but a stark contrast to market expectations for a 75 billion yen net profit.

SoftBank has been targeting a listing for Arm since its deal to sell the chip designer to Nvidia Corp collapsed last year due to objections from U.S. and European antitrust regulators.

The planned U.S. listing could raise between US$8 billion and US$10 billion, sources told Reuters in April. Goto provided no details on a listing date or fundraising goal, but said preparations were going "very smoothly".

Arm reported a 10.8per cent drop in quarterly sales to US$641 million amid a global chip industry downturn on weak consumer demand.

(US$1 = 142.9500 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Additional reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edwina Gibbs)