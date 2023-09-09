SoftBank's Arm IPO currently six times oversubscribed-source

NEW YORK : Arm Holdings Ltd, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp that is seeking roughly US$5 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), has seen investor demand that is six times the amount it is asking for, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

While the oversubscription does not guarantee strong IPO performance, it is a positive sign for Arm. It makes it more likely that the company will, at a minimum, reach its targeted price range of US$47 to US$51 per share, the source said.

That price range values Arm at between US$50 billion and US$54.5 billion at a fully diluted bases. This would represent a climb-down from the US$64 billion valuation at which SoftBank last month acquired the 25per cent stake it did not already own in the company from its US$100 billion Vision Fund.

It remains unclear whether Arm will attract enough investor demand to seek a higher valuation ahead of its IPO pricing on Sept. 13.

The source requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Arm declined to comment. The Financial Times reported earlier on Friday that the IPO was oversubscribed.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)