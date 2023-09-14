Logo
SoftBank's Arm set to debut on Nasdaq after blockbuster IPO
SoftBank's Arm set to debut on Nasdaq after blockbuster IPO

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
SoftBank's chip designer Arm Holdings is set to debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, in what is expected to be the biggest test for the U.S. IPO market after a drought that lasted for nearly 16 months.

Arm priced its offering of 95.5 million American Depositary shares at US$51 apiece, fetching US$4.87 billion for SoftBank at a valuation of US$54.5 billion, with participation from cornerstone investors including Apple, Intel and Alphabet. Hopes of a revival in the IPO market largely depend on the success of the high-profile listings of Arm and other marquee startups, including grocery delivery firm Instacart and marketing firm Klaviyo.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Mizuho Financial Group are the lead underwriters.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

