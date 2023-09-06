Logo
SoftBank's Arm starts IPO roadshow in Baltimore to court T Rowe Price
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
NEW YORK : Arm Holdings Ltd, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, began its marketing roadshow for its blockbuster initial public offering on Tuesday in Baltimore, where T Rowe Price is headquartered, underscoring the fund manager's significance as a potential investor.

Arm is also meeting with other potential investors, including Arlington, Virginia-based Sands Capital, in Baltimore on Tuesday, the sources said.

The chip designer is expected to meet with other investors in cities including New York in the days leading up to the pricing of its IPO on September 13, the sources said.

Arm declined to comment. T Rowe Price and Sands Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arm said it would seek to raise about US$4.9 billion at a valuation of more than US$52 billion from its IPO, which is expected to be the biggest stock market flotation of the year.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

