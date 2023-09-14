SoftBank's Arm valued at US$54.5 billion in year's biggest IPO

NEW YORK : Chip designer Arm Holdings Plc secured a US$54.5 billion valuation in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, seven years after its owner SoftBank Group Corp took the company private for US$32 billion.

The IPO represents a climb-down from the US$64 billion valuation at which SoftBank last month acquired the 25per cent stake it did not already own in the company from the US$100 billion Vision Fund it manages.

Yet even with this lower valuation, SoftBank fares better than its US$40 billion deal to sell Arm to Nvidia Corp, which it abandoned last year amid opposition from antitrust regulators.

Arm priced its IPO at US$51 per share, at the top of its indicated range, raising US$4.87 billion for SoftBank based on 95.5 million shares sold, the company said on Wednesday. Reuters first reported on Arm's decision on the pricing.

Arm's shares are scheduled to start trading in New York on Thursday.

Arm has already signed up many of its major clients as cornerstone investors in its IPO, including Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and Samsung Electronics.

Reuters was first to report on Tuesday that Arm received enough backing from investors to secure at least the top end of the price range between US$47 and US$51 per share in its initial public offering (IPO), including the possibility of the share sale being priced above range.

Arm launched its IPO marketing efforts last week, seeking to convince investors it has growth ahead of it, beyond the mobile phone market, which it dominates with a 99per cent share.

Weak mobile demand during a global economic slowdown has caused Arm's revenue to stagnate. Overall sales totaled US$2.68 billion in the 12 months to the end of March, compared to US$2.7 billion in the prior period.

Arm told potential investors in New York last Thursday that the cloud computing market, of which it has only a 10per cent share and therefore more room to expand, is expected to grow at an annual rate of 17per cent through 2025, partly thanks to advances in artificial intelligence. The automotive market, of which it commands 41per cent, is forecast to expand by 16per cent, compared with just 6per cent growth expected for the mobile market.

Arm also told investors its royalty fees, which account for most of its revenue, were accumulating since it started collecting them in the early 1990s. Royalty revenue came in at US$1.68 billion at the latest fiscal year, up from US$1.56 billion a year before.

An area of scrutiny for investors has been Arm's exposure to China, given geopolitical tensions with the United States that have led to a race to secure chip supplies. Sales in China contributed 24.5per cent of Arm's US$2.68 billion revenue in fiscal 2023.

