Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Some 28 killed, 60 injured in Egypt car crash -state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some 28 killed, 60 injured in Egypt car crash -state media

Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Some 28 people have been killed and 60 others injured on Saturday in a multiple-vehicle collision in Egypt's Beheira governorate about 132 kilometres (82 miles) north of the capital Cairo, state media reported.

An oil leak from one car caused the collision with some vehicles catching fire, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper quoted police sources as saying.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Omar Abdel-Razek; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.