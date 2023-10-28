Some 28 killed, 60 injured in Egypt car crash -state media

CAIRO : Some 28 people have been killed and 60 others injured on Saturday in a multiple-vehicle collision in Egypt's Beheira governorate about 132 kilometres (82 miles) north of the capital Cairo, state media reported.

An oil leak from one car caused the collision with some vehicles catching fire, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper quoted police sources as saying.

