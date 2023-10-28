Logo
Some 32 killed, 63 injured in Egypt car crash -state media
Some 32 killed, 63 injured in Egypt car crash -state media

Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
CAIRO :Thirty-two people were killed and 63 injured on Saturday in a multiple-vehicle collision about 132 kilometres (82 miles) north of Egypt's capital Cairo, the health ministry said.

The collision took place in the morning and involved a bus and a number of vehicles bound for Cairo on the main desert road in the Beheira governorate.

The state-run Al-Ahram newspaper quoted police sources as saying an oil leak from one vehicle caused the collision with some vehicles catching fire.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Omar Abdel-Razek; editing by Jason Neely)

