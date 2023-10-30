Some countries see world as zero sum game and deliberately create turbulence -China's No 2 military chief

BEIJING : Some countries view the world as a zero sum game and engage in clique politics, resulting in unilateralism, Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, said at Xiangshan Forum on Monday.

Some countries deliberately create turbulence and interfere in other countries' internal affairs, Zhang said.

China President Xi Jinping's global security initiative shows the world the right direction for common security and lasting peace, Zhang said.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Tom Hogue)