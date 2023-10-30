Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Some countries see world as zero sum game and deliberately create turbulence -China's No 2 military chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some countries see world as zero sum game and deliberately create turbulence -China's No 2 military chief

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Some countries view the world as a zero sum game and engage in clique politics, resulting in unilateralism, Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, said at Xiangshan Forum on Monday.

Some countries deliberately create turbulence and interfere in other countries' internal affairs, Zhang said.

China President Xi Jinping's global security initiative shows the world the right direction for common security and lasting peace, Zhang said.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.