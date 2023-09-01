Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Some onshore creditors of Country Garden private bond receive interest payments - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some onshore creditors of Country Garden private bond receive interest payments - sources

FILE PHOTO: A view of the residential apartments in Country Garden's Forest City development in Johor Bahru, Malaysia August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view of the residential apartments in Country Garden's Forest City development in Johor Bahru, Malaysia August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published September 1, 2023
Updated September 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Some onshore creditors of embattled Chinese property developer Country Garden's private bond have received interest payments, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The development comes after Country Garden on Thursday delayed a deadline for creditors to vote on whether to postpone payments for that onshore 3.9 billion yuan (US$537 million) private bond until Friday 1400 GMT to give bondholders "sufficient time" to prepare for the vote.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Country Garden did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Li Gu, Kevin Huang and Xie Yu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.