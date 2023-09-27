Logo
Some Sri Lanka creditors seeking debt restructuring deal without China - Bloomberg News citing sources
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
Some members on the committee of Sri Lanka's official creditors are pushing to reach a deal to restructure the nation's debt without the participation of China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The members want the group of major creditors, including the U.S., Japan and India, to sign a memorandum of understanding with Sri Lanka around the time of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings scheduled for next month in Morocco, the report added.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

