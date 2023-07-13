Logo
Sony to hike R&D spending at gaming unit -Nikkei
Sony logo is displayed in this illustration taken, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published July 13, 2023
:Sony Group will boost research and development spending at its gaming unit by about 10per cent to 300 billion yen (US$2.2 billion) this financial year, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

R&D spending at the games business behind the hit PlayStation 5 console will surpass R&D spending on electronics and semiconductors this year, the business daily said.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment but its gaming business has set out ambitious plans to invest in live-service games, which offer continuous updated play, and it also plans to offer more PC and mobile games.

Its stock was up 4per cent in Tokyo morning trade after a brokerage upgrade.

Rival Microsoft has turned to acquisitions to boost its subscription and cloud-based gaming services to better compete with market leader Sony.

On Wednesday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it was appealing a federal judge's ruling that Microsoft could go forward with its US$69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard.

(US$1 = 138.3900 yen)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

