Sony Q1 profit tumbles as movie business disappoints
FILE PHOTO: An employee of the consumer electronics retailer chain Bic Camera works at the promotion display of the Sony PlayStation 5 game console and its gaming software, ahead of the game console's official launch, in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Published August 9, 2023
Updated August 9, 2023
TOKYO :Japan's Sony on Wednesday said first-quarter profit tumbled due to weaker performances from its movies and financial businesses.

In April-June, operating profit slid 31per cent to 253 billion yen (US$1.8 billion), in line with estimates.

Profit at its movies division plunged by two-thirds due to lower sales for television content as well as higher marketing costs after the company released more films in theatres.

Once a consumer electronics giant, the conglomerate has transformed itself to focus more on entertainment, developing movies, music and games. It is also a leading maker of image sensors.

In May, Sony said it is examining a partial spin-off of its financial unit, which includes life insurance and banking, as it looks to invest in its entertainment businesses.

Sony has said it expects to sell 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this financial year, in what would be a record for a PlayStation device, following the easing of supply chain snarls.

Cumulative sales of the console have topped 40 million.

Nintendo last week reported it has sold 18.5 million units of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" since its release in May, helping driving sales of its aging Switch console.

(US$1 = 143.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

