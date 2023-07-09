From soup stock to supercrop: Japan shows off its seaweed savvy

"The Japanese have a history of eating seaweed, but we haven't ever really thought of farming it from an environmental or ecological point of view," he told AFP.

That is now changing, and Sachiumi Heroes is one of several new initiatives in Japan, from fisheries selling "blue carbon" credits to efforts to restore wild seaweed forests.

The brown strands of kelp take just four months to grow long and thick, and are then pulled up and cut from ropes submerged in the harbour.

They are washed and dried, with some chopped up to be sent to businesses, including green tea plantation Matoba-en, which uses it as organic fertiliser.

Studies have found that seaweed can help plants grow faster and stronger, and farmer Ryutaro Matoba is excited to see the benefits on his land in nearby Saitama.

"It will take two or three years before we start seeing the effect of the seaweed fertiliser on the quality of tea," he said, inspecting the tips of the bright bushes.

"But I can already feel the difference when I touch the soil, it feels softer now."

‘HUGE POTENTIAL’

Sachiumi Heroes also provides kelp to an aquarium to feed sea turtles, and to a livestock farm where it is added to cow feed in a bid to make their burps less planet-warming.

A 2021 study by the University of California, Davis found that replacing a small part of a cow's diet with a type of red seaweed reduced methane emissions by over 80 per cent.

Mr Tomimoto's organisation has even ventured into beauty treatments — selling seaweed to bathhouses to put in their tubs, and to cosmetics company Lush to make bath bombs.

Overseas interest has grown quickly, "especially in the past two years", he said.