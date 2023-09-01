Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South African police say 18 suspected robbers killed in shootout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South African police say 18 suspected robbers killed in shootout

A view shows a crime scene after at least 18 cash-in-transit robbers were shot and killed during a shootout with a specialised airborne police unit in Makhado, Limpopo, South Africa September 1, 2023. South African Police Service/Handout via REUTERS

A view shows a crime scene after at least 18 cash-in-transit robbers were shot and killed during a shootout with a specialised airborne police unit in Makhado, Limpopo, South Africa September 1, 2023. South African Police Service/Handout via REUTERS

Published September 1, 2023
Updated September 2, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG :Eighteen suspected robbers were shot and killed during a shootout with South African police in the Limpopo province, the police said on Friday.

Addressing the media from the crime scene in Makhado in South Africa's northernmost province, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola said the suspects were allegedly planning a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and were responsible for similar crimes in other provinces.

"We do believe this syndicate has been involved in a number of CITs in this province, Mpumalanga and Gauteng," Masemola said.

One police officer was injured in the shootout, which lasted about 90 minutes, he added.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.