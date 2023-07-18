Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South Korea challenges arbitration ruling that found for Elliott in Samsung merger case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea challenges arbitration ruling that found for Elliott in Samsung merger case

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past a logo of Samsung C&T Corp at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past a logo of Samsung C&T Corp at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea said on Tuesday it would challenge an arbitration ruling that ordered it to pay U.S. hedge fund Elliott Investment Management US$108.5 million in a case involving the merger of two Samsung Electronics affiliates.

The U.S. activist fund had sued over the role played by South Korea's National Pension Service in approving an US$8 billion merger between the two Samsung companies, arguing the terms had been unfairly unfavourable to the one in which Elliott had been a stake owner.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague last month found in favour of Elliott, though the compensation ordered was much less than the US$770 million the hedge fund had sought.

South Korea will argue that the Hague-based tribunal did not have jurisdiction to make the ruling under a free trade agreement it has with the United States, and will challenge the ruling at a UK arbitration body, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

It did not name the UK arbitration body.

The ministry also said it will argue that the Hague-based tribunal made an error in calculating damages owed to Elliott, and that the compensation ordered was wrongly inflated by more than 6 billion won (US$4.8 million).

Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

(US$1 = 1,260.1300 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Ed Davies and Edwina Gibbs)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.