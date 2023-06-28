South Korea consumer sentiment extends gains, inflation expectations flat

SEOUL : Consumer sentiment in South Korea ticked further up in June to the highest in just over a year, while inflation expectations remained unchanged, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 100.7 in June from 98.0 in May, the highest since May 2022, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers.

The latest index snapped a 12-month streak below 100, which separates optimism from pessimism compared with the average of last two decades.

The median of consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months remained the same as last month at 3.5per cent, which marked its lowest since May 2022, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Ed Davies)