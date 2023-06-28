Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South Korea consumer sentiment extends gains, inflation expectations flat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea consumer sentiment extends gains, inflation expectations flat

A customer picks up a lunch box at a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2022. Picture taken June 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/FILE PHOTO

A customer picks up a lunch box at a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2022. Picture taken June 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/FILE PHOTO

Published June 28, 2023
Updated June 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Consumer sentiment in South Korea ticked further up in June to the highest in just over a year, while inflation expectations remained unchanged, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 100.7 in June from 98.0 in May, the highest since May 2022, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers.

The latest index snapped a 12-month streak below 100, which separates optimism from pessimism compared with the average of last two decades.

The median of consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months remained the same as last month at 3.5per cent, which marked its lowest since May 2022, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Ed Davies)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.