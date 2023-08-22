Logo
South Korea consumer sentiment weakens in August on growth worries
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's consumer sentiment weakened in August for the first time in six months, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, amid worries about sluggish economic growth.

The consumer sentiment index fell to 103.1 from 103.2 the previous month, the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers showed, in its first decline since February.

Consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and future economic outlook worsened, dragging the headline index lower and offsetting improvements in the outlook for living conditions and for income.

"Economic cycle-related indexes fell on risks to exports from China and a delayed recovery of the semiconductor industry," a BOK official said at a media briefing.

Consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months stood at a median of 3.3per cent, unchanged from the month before, the survey also showed.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

