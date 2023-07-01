South Korea export downturn slows, trade balance swings to surplus

SEOUL :South Korea's export downturn slowed in June, with auto exports extending robust rises and semiconductors narrowing their decline, as the bellwether Asian economy posted its first trade surplus since early last year.

Shipments from Asia's fourth-largest economy, offering one of the earliest snapshots of monthly global trade, fell 6.0per cent in June from a year earlier to US$54.24 billion in June, narrowing from a 15.2per cent drop in May, trade ministry data showed on Saturday.

The ministry said the improvement in the trade balance may pause in July and August due to seasonal factors but was expected to get back on track and exports swing back to growth.

The export drop was deeper than the 3.0per cent forecast in a Reuters survey but still the second smallest in a downturn that began in October.

Exports of semiconductors fell 28.0per cent, the smallest decline in eight months. Automobile exports rose 58.3per cent, extending gains to a 12th month, while ship exports jumped 98.6per cent.

Shipments to China fell 19.0per cent, the smallest decline since October, while those to the United States fell 1.9per cent in their third month of decline. Exports to the European Union rose 9.2per cent.

Imports fell 11.7per cent to US$53.11 billion, narrowing from a 14.0per cent fall the previous month and less than the 11.0per cent decline expected by economists.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of US$1.13 billion in June after 15 months of deficits for the export-reliant economy.

