South Korea factory output posts biggest gain in over three years boosted by chips

SEOUL : South Korea's factory output unexpectedly jumped in August by the fastest rate in more than three years, led by chip production, official data showed on Wednesday.

The industrial output index rose 5.5per cent in August from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 2.0per cent fall in July, according to Statistics Korea.

That contrasts with a median 0.2per cent fall forecast in a Reuters survey and marks the fastest monthly gain since June 2020.

Production of semiconductors rose 13.4per cent and machineries, mostly for chip manufacturing, increased 9.7per cent, while electronic components declined 3.8per cent.

Commenting on the data, the finance ministry said the significant improvement in August suggested a manufacturing and exports-led recovery in the third quarter, together with solid September trade figures.

On an annual basis, factory output was 0.5per cent lower, much milder than the previous month's 8.1per cent drop and a forecast for a 6.2per cent loss.

South Korea's exports slowed their fall in September to the mildest decline in a year-long downturn, separate data showed earlier in the month, a hopeful sign for the global economy from the bellwether industrial economy.

Across all industries, production rose 2.2per cent in August over the month, the biggest increase since February 2021, as the services sector also gained 0.3per cent.

