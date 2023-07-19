Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South Korea Finance Minister: no need for extra budget to support flood recovery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea Finance Minister: no need for extra budget to support flood recovery

South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File photo

South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File photo

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday inflation would likely slow to the mid-2per cent level in the fourth quarter of this year, while reiterating the government's stance of no requirement for an extra budget.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho said there might be some volatility in agricultural prices in the next couple months, due to supply disruptions caused by heavy rains last week, but it was not expected to affect the stabilising trend of inflation.

In response to a reporter's question about the possibility of a supplementary budget, Choo said there were already enough financial resources to support the recovery from flood damage, during his visit to an affected site.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.