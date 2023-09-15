South Korea house prices climb for second month in August

SEOUL : South Korea's housing market climbed for a second straight month in August, data showed on Friday, with prices rising across the country.

The nationwide house transaction price index rose 0.16per cent in August, after snapping a 13-month downtrend in July with a 0.03per cent increase, according to Korea Real Estate Board. It was the biggest percentage gain since December 2021.

House prices rose 0.29per cent in the capital, Seoul, and 0.30per cent in the greater capital area in August; both rose 0.15per cent in July. Prices also rose 0.02per cent in August in other regions, the first increase since June 2022.

This week, South Korea's financial authorities decided to tighten certain loan regulations, as rising mortgage demand drove up household borrowing by the biggest amount in two years.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)