Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South Korea household income drops at fastest pace in at least 3-1/2 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea household income drops at fastest pace in at least 3-1/2 years

FILE PHOTO: A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Koreans' disposable income dropped in the second quarter by the fastest pace in at least 3-1/2 years, government data showed on Thursday.

Households' disposable income for the April-June period fell 5.9per cent in real terms from the same quarter the year before, much faster than the 1.3per cent fall in the preceding three months, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the fourth straight quarter disposable income was lower than a year earlier and marked the biggest percentage fall for the data series that began in the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.