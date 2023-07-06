Logo
South Korea to issue assessment of Japan's Fukushima discharge plan on Friday
FILE PHOTO: Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published July 6, 2023
Updated July 6, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea will announce on Friday its own assessment of Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean, a senior government official said.

The announcement will come after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved Japan's plans on Tuesday, saying they were consistent with global safety standards and would have a "negligible radiological impact to people and the environment".

"We are currently at the final stage ... and will be able to explain the results at tomorrow's daily briefing," Park Ku-yeon, a vice-ministerial official at South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, told reporters.

The administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced a tricky line responding to the issue given improving relations with Japan, just as the risk of a broader consumer backlash persists.

Some consumer have been snapping up sea salt ahead of the planned release of water.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Ed Davies)

