South Korea, Japan agree on US$10 billion FX swap facility - Seoul
SEOUL : South Korea and Japan agreed to establish a bilateral foreign exchange swap line of US$10 billion, the South Korean finance ministry said on Thursday.
The agreement was made at a meeting between South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and his Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki in Tokyo, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)
