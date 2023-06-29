Logo
South Korea, Japan agree on US$10 billion FX swap facility - Seoul
Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki meets with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyungho at a meeting in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2023, in this handout photo released by Ministry of Finance Japan. Ministry of Finance Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Published June 29, 2023
Updated June 29, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea and Japan agreed to establish a bilateral foreign exchange swap line of US$10 billion, the South Korean finance ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement was made at a meeting between South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and his Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki in Tokyo, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)

