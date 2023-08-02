South Korea July consumer inflation slowest in 25 months

SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation cooled for a sixth consecutive month in July and by more than expected, official data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index stood 2.3per cent higher in July than a year earlier, after a 2.7per cent rise in June and compared with a median 2.4per cent increase forecast in a Reuters survey of economists.

It marked the weakest annual increase since June 2021, according to Statistics Korea, and was the second straight month the consumer price data came in lower than market expectations.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.1per cent, picking up from no change the previous month, but it was also weaker than a 0.2per cent rise expected by economists.

Broken down by sector, prices of petroleum products were 0.7per cent lower than the month before, but agricultural prices jumped 4.7per cent, the biggest in six months, while public utility prices dropped 4.9per cent.

There were heavy rains in mid-July, disrupting agricultural supplies and causing upward price pressures on some items.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 3.3per cent on an annual basis from 3.5per cent the previous month and hit the slowest rise since April 2022.

Last month, South Korea's central bank extended its pause in its tightening cycle to a fourth straight meeting, after the last interest rate hike in January, but said it would maintain a tight stance amid still high prices.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies and Jacqueline Wong)