South Korea July exports fall at steepest pace in over three years

SEOUL :South Korea's exports fell more than expected in July and at the steepest pace in more than three years, trade data showed on Tuesday.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 16.5per cent year-on-year to US$50.33 billion in July, compared with a 6.0per cent drop in June and a 14.5per cent drop tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

It was the biggest percentage drop since May 2020 and the 10th consecutive month exports fell in annual terms, the longest period since January 2020.

The July fall was due to a sluggish semiconductor industry, weaker oil prices and a high base, the trade ministry said.

The data showed exports of semiconductors dropped 34per cent, worsening from a 28per cent loss the previous month and marking the 12th straight month of decline for the sector. Petroleum product exports slid 25per cent, while automobiles gained 15per cent.

Imports fell 25.4per cent to US$48.71 billion, also steeper than the previous month's 11.7per cent fall. Economists had expected a 24.6per cent decline.

That left South Korea's trade surplus at US$1.63 billion for July, wider than US$1.13 billion in June.

