South Korea June 1-20 exports rise on-year, first time in 10 months

SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of June rose 5.3per cent from the same period a year before, customs agency data showed on Wednesday.

It was the first time since August 2022 that 20-day exports data logged a year-on-year gain, the agency said.

Exports of cars jumped 110.1per cent, ships surged 148.7per cent, but semiconductors and petroleum products fell 23.5per cent and 36.0per cent, respectively.

By destination, shipments to the United States and European Union gained 18.4per cent and 26.4per cent, respectively, while those to China fell 12.5per cent.

Exports were down 2.0per cent on average per working day, however, as there was one more business day this year.

Imports fell 11.2per cent, bringing the country's trade balance for the period to a deficit of US$1.61 billion.

South Korea will release its full monthly trade data on Saturday, July 1.

