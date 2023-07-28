South Korea June factory output falls more than expected

SEOUL : South Korea's factory production fell more than expected in June, official data showed on Friday, as automobile and petroleum production dropped.

The industrial output index fell 1.0per cent in June on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, after a 3.0per cent jump in May, according to Statistics Korea.

It was faster than the 0.3per cent fall tipped in a Reuters survey and marked the fastest loss in four months.

Production of semiconductors rose 3.6per cent over the month, but automobiles declined 12.9per cent and oil refining dropped 14.6per cent.

The index fell 5.6per cent over a year earlier, which was milder than the 7.6per cent drop the previous month, while economists had expected a 5.5per cent fall.

