Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, over 4,000 evacuated
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, over 4,000 evacuated

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, over 4,000 evacuated
A general view shows landslide caused by torrential rain in Yecheon, South Korea, July 15, 2023. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, over 4,000 evacuated
A view of a road submerged by a flooded river caused by heavy rain in Cheongju, South Korea, July 15, 2023. Yonhap/via REUTERS
South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, over 4,000 evacuated
A view of housing partly submerged by a flooded river caused by heavy rain in Cheongju, South Korea, July 15, 2023. Yonhap/via REUTERS
South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, over 4,000 evacuated
A vehicle makes its way through a flooded area caused by heavy rain in Cheongju, South Korea, July 15, 2023. Yonhap/via REUTERS
South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, over 4,000 evacuated
Firefighters take part in a search and rescue operation from a damaged house caused by torrential rain in Yeongju, South Korea, July 15, 2023. Yonhap via REUTERS
Published July 15, 2023
Updated July 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :Twenty-two people have died, 14 were missing and thousands evacuated in South Korea as of Saturday, according to ministry data, as a third day of torrential rains caused landslides and the overflow of a dam.

As of 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), 4,763 people had been evacuated nationwide, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, as water overtopped the dam in North Chungcheong province on Saturday morning.

Local governments' evacuation orders covered more than 7,000 people at various times, according to provincial authorities.

The tally is expected to rise as more heavy rain is expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasted.

Korea Railroad Corp said it was halting all slow trains and some bullet trains, while other bullet trains might be delayed due to slower operation, as landslides, track flooding and falling rocks threatened safety.

A slow train derailed late on Friday when a landslide threw earth and sand over tracks in North Chungcheong province, the transport ministry said. The engineer was injured, but no passengers were on board.

In a meeting with government agencies on Saturday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for the military to actively join in rescue activities, working with government officials to mobilise equipment and manpower.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.