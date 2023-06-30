South Korea May factory output gets boost from cars and chips

SEOUL : South Korea's factory production unexpectedly jumped in May, led by cars and chips, official data showed on Friday, while retail sales also rose last month in an encouraging sign for a slowly recovering economy.

The industrial output index rose 3.2per cent in May on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the Statistics Korea data showed, compared with losses of 0.6per cent in April and 0.8per cent tipped in a Reuters survey.

The gain also topped the highest estimate of a 2.8per cent rise in the poll.

By product, output of automobiles jumped 8.7per cent and semiconductors rose 4.4per cent over the month, whereas communication devices slumped 16.9per cent.

Factory output fell 7.3per cent on an annual basis, which was also milder than a 9.0per cent decline in April and 8.4per cent drop expected by economists.

The finance ministry said after the data that it showed the economy was on a recovery path after a slight correction the previous month. Downward pressure has eased though risks remain, it added.

Factory output will rebound in the second quarter after four straight quarters of losses, as exports bottom out, the ministry said.

The all-industry production index, which includes both the manufacturing and services sectors, rose 1.3per cent in May on-month, recouping April's 1.3per cent loss.

Retail sales rose 0.4per cent in May, after dropping 2.6per cent in April, which was the worst in five months.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)