South Korea Oct exports set to expand for first time in 13 months: Reuters poll

SEOUL : South Korea's exports likely snapped a year-long downturn and swung to growth in October on solid demand in the United States and rising shipments of chips though soft shipments to China dragged, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

South Korea - a bellwether for global trade - is the first major exporting economy to report monthly trade figures, providing clues on the health of worldwide demand.

Outbound shipments from Asia's fourth-biggest economy are expected in October to have risen 5.5per cent from the same month the year before, swinging from September's 4.4per cent loss, the median estimate of 12 economists showed.

That would end a 12-month run of declines in exports through to September.

The growth in October was likely led by robust shipments to the United States and fuelled by a recovery in semiconductor exports, while base effects also provided support after a year-long downturn, economists said.

Weak demand in China, however, was still a headwind, they said.

"South Korea's exports recovery will likely continue into next year," said Chun Kyu-yeon, an economist at Hana Securities. "Robust trends are continuing in U.S. and EU-bound shipments, although China-bound exports still remain sluggish."

In the first 20 days this month, South Korea exported goods worth 4.6per cent more than the year before. U.S.-bound exports jumped 12.7per cent, while those to China were down 6.1per cent.

"The trend of exports growth may continue on base effects, but the degree of recovery is expected to be weak," said Park Sang-hyun, an economist at HI Investment Securities.

Meanwhile, amid higher oil prices, imports likely dropped 4.3per cent in October from a year earlier versus a slump of 16.5per cent in September, marking the mildest decline in eight months, the survey also showed.

That would bring the trade balance to a deficit in October, after four consecutive months in surplus. The median forecast in the survey tipped a deficit of US$2 billion, a sharp turnaround from a surplus of US$3.7 billion in September.

South Korea is scheduled to report monthly trade figures for October on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT).

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee)