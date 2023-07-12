Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South Korea opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan

South Korea opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon attend their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2023. Yonhap via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo
Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

More expert organizations should take part in reviewing Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater into the sea in addition to the U.N nuclear watchdog, South Korean opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday while visiting Japan.

Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon, who was among the group of lawmakers from the opposition parties, made the comment in a joint statement at a press conference in Tokyo. The statement was also supported by eight members of Japan's parliament.

South Korea's government said recently it respected the decision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to approve Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from its tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

When asked about the South Korean government's position, Wi said Seoul needed to relay the voices of people who were concerned and opposed to the plan.

"We are doing our best to persuade the government and this is why we are visiting Japan right now," Wi said.

The administration of President Yoo Suk Yeol has walked a fine line in its stance to Japan's discharge proposal, as it tries to improve ties with Tokyo while recognising domestic unease about the water discharge plan.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Ed Davies)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.