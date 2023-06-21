Logo
South Korea producer inflation slowest in almost 2-1/2 years
FILE PHOTO-The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

FILE PHOTO-The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's producer inflation slowed in May to its weakest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years, central bank data showed on Wednesday, due mostly to weaker oil prices.

The producer price index stood 0.6per cent higher in May from the same month a year before, after a 1.6per cent rise in April, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The annual rate weakened for an 11th consecutive month and marked the slowest level since December 2020.

"There are both upside and downside factors mixed in June, so it is unclear whether the rate will swing to a fall next month," a BOK official said during a media briefing.

The index fell 0.3per cent on a monthly basis, accelerating from a 0.1per cent fall in April, with coal and petroleum products leading the decline.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

