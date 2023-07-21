Logo
South Korea producer prices fall for first time in 31 months
FILE PHOTO: People walk on a zebra crossing in front of the buliding of Bank of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published July 21, 2023
Updated July 21, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's producer prices fell in June on an annual basis for the first time in 31 months, central bank data showed on Friday, dragged down by petroleum and agricultural products.

The producer price index was 0.2per cent lower in June than the same month the year before, after a rise of 0.5per cent in May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The index showed annual increases every month from December 2020 and during the streak it once hit a 14-year high of 10per cent.

Officials at the BOK remain cautious about whether the annual declines will continue.

"Global oil prices are rebounding this month and there will be upward pressure on agricultural products from heavy rains ... we will need to watch the trend more," a BOK official told a briefing on the data on Thursday ahead of its release.

On a monthly basis, the index fell 0.2per cent, its third month of declines after dropping by 0.4per cent and 0.1per cent in May and April, respectively.

Prices of coal and petroleum products were 3.7per cent lower than the previous month and agricultural products were 1.3per cent lower, but utility prices rose 1.8per cent.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

